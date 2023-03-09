 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Stars | Game 64

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Game 64

Buffalo Sabres (32-27-4) vs. Dallas Stars (34-17-13)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Stars Blog: Defending Big D

