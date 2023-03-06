Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Oilers | Game 61 By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Mar 6, 2023, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Oilers | Game 61 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images Game 62 Buffalo Sabres (32-25-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-22-8) Puck Drop: 7:30 PM KeyBank Center TV: ESPN+, Hulu Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Oilers Blog: Copper and Blue More From Die By The Blade Sabres Hope to Strike Oil When They Host Edmonton DBTB Open Thread - Week of 3/6 | The Wildcard Race Heats Up Kidz Rule - Sabres Beat Lightning 5-3 Game Thread: Sabres vs. Lightning | Game 61 Sabres Host Lightning in Saturday Matinee Sabres Send Asplund to Nashville for 7th Rounder Loading comments...
Loading comments...