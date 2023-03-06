 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Oilers | Game 61

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 62

Buffalo Sabres (32-25-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (34-22-8)

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM KeyBank Center

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Oilers Blog: Copper and Blue

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...