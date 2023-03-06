DBTB Open Thread - Week of 3/6 | The Wildcard Race Heats Up

The Buffalo Sabres did not make the splash at the Trade Deadline that many of the weary faithful were hoping for, with General Manager Kevyn Adams choosing to make a quiet impact instead with a couple of depth additions that have the potential to strengthen the team’s spine.

Top line forward Alex Tuch remains out, but the return of Rasmus Dahlin was immediately felt after a seven-goal pelting at juggernauts Boston Bruins. Just writing the last part of that sentence makes me want to projectile vomit, but alas, such is life.

Here’s the schedule for the week ahead with three virtual playoff locks and one direct wildcard rival on the schedule.

Mon Mar 6th - Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers (34-22-8, 4th Pac Div), 7:30pm ET

Tue Mar 7th - Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (32-25-8, 4th Met Div), 7:30pm ET

Thu Mar 9th - Buffalo Sabres vs Dallas Stars (34-16-13, 1st Cen Div), 7pm ET

Sat Mar 11th - Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers (35-19-9, 3rd Met Div), 5pm ET

As of now we’re still on the Vox platform through to the end of March, but are working feverishly behind the scenes along with a number of other SBN Hockey blogs on a migration plan. More here.

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and what should be a pretty busy week in the NHL.