Sabres Send Asplund to Nashville for 7th Rounder

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Rasmus Asplund to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2025 7th-round draft pick, per multiple reports.

Asplund, 25, was drafted by the Sabres with the 33rd overall pick in 2016 but has struggled to stick at the NHL level in a regular position this season. He hasn’t been given much of an opportunity over recent years and has often been the odd man out of the forward group this season.

Asplund has appeared in just 27 games this season with the Sabres, notching eight points. He played 111 games as a member of the AHL’s Rochester Americans, registering 13 goals and 49 assists for 62 points.

To date, he has played 164 NHL game with 49 points (18-31) in that time.

Now, he’ll get a fresh chance with a new organization in Nashville.