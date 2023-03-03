Sabres Acquire Jordan Greenway, Austin Strand

As the NHL trade deadline looms, the Buffalo Sabres have made a pair of deadline-day deals.

The Sabres have reportedly acquired power forward Jordan Greenway from the Minnesota Wild. It’s been reported by multiple sources that the Sabres are sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick to Minnesota. Additional reporting seems to indicate that it’s the Vegas Golden Knights second rounder that has been traded away, with Buffalo still having two more second round picks, their own and the Flyers second rounder as well obtained from the Rasmus Ristolainen trade.

Greenway formerly played with Tage Thompson at the USNTDP, where he also played under Sabres head coach Don Granato. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Wild 50th overall in 2015 and has appeared in 45 games this season, notching seven points.

He is in the first year of a three-year contract, with a $3 million cap hit this season.

The Sabres also completed a 1-for-1 swap with the Anaheim Ducks. Defenseman Austin Strand comes to Buffalo in exchange for defenseman Chase Priskie.

Strand, 26, has appeared in five NHL games this season. He has also skated in 46 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, notching eight points and 33 PIMs.

Strand is on a one-year deal worth $750,000.