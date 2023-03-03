2023 NHL Trade Deadline: Open Thread & How To Watch

The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is today, Friday March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. There have already been a number of big moves especially as the bigger teams in the Eastern Conference have loaded up for what should be an interesting arms race this postseason.

The Buffalo Sabres have so far been mentioned in a number of conversations, but have only made a couple of minor-looking moves. Defenseman Riley Stillman was obtained from the Vancouver Canucks for prospect Josh Bloom, and the rights to wantaway prospect goaltender Erik Portillo were exchanged for a third rounder in the upcoming draft.

Buffalo remain on the fringes of the wildcard race but as General Manager Kevyn Adams has indicated, he will not be mortgaging the club’s future in return for what might be a cameo appearance in the playoffs. The Sabres arguably were not expected to make the postseason this year, but the core group has continued to gel and if they can replicate the late season run from last campaign, there could be spring hockey in Western New York this year.

We’ll be using this as the open thread for the day today, with separate articles for any moves the Sabres make.

How To Watch

ESPN will have two programs today:

TradeCentre is on from 8am - 1pm ET on ESPN+.

The Point: Trade Deadline Special goes on from 1pm - 4pm ET on ESPN2 & ESPN+ with John Buccigross, Ray Ferraro, Kevin Weekes, and Emily Kaplan.

NHL Trade Tracker

MARCH 2: Arizona Coyotes acquire forward Jakub Voracek, 6th-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jon Gillies.

MARCH 2: Boston Bruins acquire forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and 4th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

To access trades from before March 2nd, go to the official NHL Trade Tracker.