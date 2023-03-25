Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Islanders | Game 72 By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Mar 25, 2023, 4:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Islanders | Game 72 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images Game 72 Buffalo Sabres (34-31-6) vs, New York Islanders (37-27-9) Puck Drop: 5:00 PM EST | UBS Arena | Elmont, NY TV: ESPN+, Hulu Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Isles Blog: Lighthouse Hockey More From Die By The Blade Escape from Dull Island Quick Turnaround as Sabres Visit Islanders Saturday Evening Sabres survive late Devils onslaught Game Thread: Sabres vs. Devils | Game 71 Another Home Game: Will Buffalo Continue Their Collapse? Looking to the New Die By The Blade Loading comments...
Loading comments...