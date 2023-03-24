 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Devils | Game 71

By Melissa Burgess
Nashville Predators v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 71

Buffalo Sabres (33-31-6) vs. New Jersey Devils (45-18-8)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Devils Blog: All About the Jersey

