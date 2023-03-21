 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Predators | Game 70

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Game 70

Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6) vs. Nashville Predators (34-26-8)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST KeyBank Center

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Predators Blog: On the Forecheck

