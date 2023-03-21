Sabres Host Predators on Tuesday Night

Game 70
Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6) vs. Nashville Predators (34-26-8)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST KeyBank Center
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Predators Blog: On the Forecheck
Know Your Opponent
Nashville Predators
Record: (34-26-8)
Last Game: 7-0 loss to the New York Rangers
Division Ranking: 5th in the Central Division
PP: 26th (18.36%)
PK: 10th (81.86%)
What to Watch
1) Who Will Get Two Points?
Each opponent in this contest comes off a 7-0 defeat, with Nashville’s crushing loss at the hands of the New York Rangers and Buffalo’s smack down courtesy of the Boston Bruins. Based on statistics, the Sabres should prevail in this meeting. The Preds have the better overall record between these opponents, beating the Sabres 17 to 14 since 1998.
However, Buffalo has won in recent seasons, not losing to Nashville since Jan. 18, 2020. Both teams are struggling to get points, but it’s past time for the Blue and Gold to rally in front of their long-suffering fans.
2) Time for TNT to Explode
Sabres center Tage Thompson has enjoyed a great overall season, with 42 goals and 87 points, a career-high. Unfortunately, No. 72 has been in a slump lately, not getting any goals in his previous five games and failing to even have an assist since Buffalo’s win over Toronto on March 13.
TNT’s best game against Nashville was on April 1, 2022, when Buffalo beat the visitors during RJ Night. Thompson had two goals as part of the Sabres’ 4-3 victory. Fans would definitely like to see more of this:
With Predators goaltender Juuse Saros in net again, could the Blue and Gold play a similar game?
3) Sabres Have the Betting Edge
The staff at Playpicks.com feel the home team is the favorite in this matchup. The bookies give Buffalo -150 moneyline odds, with a 60% chance of victory. The hosts also enjoy a -1.5 puck line advantage. The Sabres won 11 of 19 games when ML favorites this season.
Also, while Buffalo is missing Eric Comrie, Jordan Greenway and Mattias Samuelsson, Nashville is decimated with injuries. Players including Filip Forsberg, Mark Borowiecki, Ryan Johansen, Alexander Carrier and Jusso Parssinen are all expected to sit out this game.
If you’re feeling lucky about Buffalo’s chances, bet on the Sabres to win.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Tyson Jost - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn - Dylan Cozens - JJ Peterka
Jeff Skinner - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo
Defense
Henri Jokiharju - Owen Power
Kale Clague - Rasmus Dahlin
Ilya Lyubushkin - Riley Stillman
Goaltenders: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (likely), Craig Anderson, Eric Comrie
Nashville Predators
Forwards
Kiefer Sherwood - Tommy Novak - Luke Evangelista
Matt Duchene - Cody Glass - Philip Tomasino
Cole Smith - Colton Sissons - Yakov Trenin
Egor Afanasyev - Mark Jankowski - Michael McCarron
Defense
Tyson Barrie - Jordan Gross
Cal Foote - Kevin Gravel
Dante Fabbro - Jeremy Lauzon
Goaltenders: Juuse Saaros (likely), Kevin Lankinen, Yaroslav Askarov
Loading comments...