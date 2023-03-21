Sabres Host Predators on Tuesday Night

Game 70

Buffalo Sabres (33-30-6) vs. Nashville Predators (34-26-8)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST KeyBank Center

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Predators Blog: On the Forecheck

Know Your Opponent

Nashville Predators

Record: (34-26-8)

Last Game: 7-0 loss to the New York Rangers

Division Ranking: 5th in the Central Division

PP: 26th (18.36%)

PK: 10th (81.86%)

What to Watch

1) Who Will Get Two Points?

Each opponent in this contest comes off a 7-0 defeat, with Nashville’s crushing loss at the hands of the New York Rangers and Buffalo’s smack down courtesy of the Boston Bruins. Based on statistics, the Sabres should prevail in this meeting. The Preds have the better overall record between these opponents, beating the Sabres 17 to 14 since 1998.

However, Buffalo has won in recent seasons, not losing to Nashville since Jan. 18, 2020. Both teams are struggling to get points, but it’s past time for the Blue and Gold to rally in front of their long-suffering fans.

2) Time for TNT to Explode

Sabres center Tage Thompson has enjoyed a great overall season, with 42 goals and 87 points, a career-high. Unfortunately, No. 72 has been in a slump lately, not getting any goals in his previous five games and failing to even have an assist since Buffalo’s win over Toronto on March 13.

TNT’s best game against Nashville was on April 1, 2022, when Buffalo beat the visitors during RJ Night. Thompson had two goals as part of the Sabres’ 4-3 victory. Fans would definitely like to see more of this:

With Predators goaltender Juuse Saros in net again, could the Blue and Gold play a similar game?

3) Sabres Have the Betting Edge

The staff at Playpicks.com feel the home team is the favorite in this matchup. The bookies give Buffalo -150 moneyline odds, with a 60% chance of victory. The hosts also enjoy a -1.5 puck line advantage. The Sabres won 11 of 19 games when ML favorites this season.

Also, while Buffalo is missing Eric Comrie, Jordan Greenway and Mattias Samuelsson, Nashville is decimated with injuries. Players including Filip Forsberg, Mark Borowiecki, Ryan Johansen, Alexander Carrier and Jusso Parssinen are all expected to sit out this game.

If you’re feeling lucky about Buffalo’s chances, bet on the Sabres to win.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Tyson Jost - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn - Dylan Cozens - JJ Peterka

Jeff Skinner - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo

Defense

Henri Jokiharju - Owen Power

Kale Clague - Rasmus Dahlin

Ilya Lyubushkin - Riley Stillman

Goaltenders: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (likely), Craig Anderson, Eric Comrie

Nashville Predators

Forwards

Kiefer Sherwood - Tommy Novak - Luke Evangelista

Matt Duchene - Cody Glass - Philip Tomasino

Cole Smith - Colton Sissons - Yakov Trenin

Egor Afanasyev - Mark Jankowski - Michael McCarron

Defense

Tyson Barrie - Jordan Gross

Cal Foote - Kevin Gravel

Dante Fabbro - Jeremy Lauzon

Goaltenders: Juuse Saaros (likely), Kevin Lankinen, Yaroslav Askarov