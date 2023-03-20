DBTB Open Thread - Week of 3/20 | Back To Status Quo

The Buffalo Sabres seem unable to correct out of their current slump, and have only slipped further and further out of the Eastern Conference wildcard race. The team had their postseason future in their own hands, but a combination of untimely injuries, a difficult schedule, indifferent performances from key players and odd coaching moves have resulted in the Sabres plummeting out of contention.

General Manager Kevyn Adams and Head Coach Don Granato will insist that this is a learning experience for one of the youngest rosters in the league, but this is also an opportunity for the club’s leadership to learn how they have been unable to adjust as the games have gotten tougher and more meaningful with spring coming.

Here’s the schedule for the week ahead, and it will take a miraculous run from this point to even sniff a wildcard berth again.

Tue Mar 21st - Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators (34-26-8, 5th Cen Div), 7pm ET

Fri Mar 24th - Buffalo Sabres vs New Jersey Devils (45-18-7, 2nd Met Div), 7pm ET

Sat Mar 25th - Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (36-27-8, 4th Met Div), 5pm ET

As of now we’re still on the Vox platform through to the end of March, but are working feverishly behind the scenes along with a number of other SBN Hockey blogs on a migration plan. More here.

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and what should be a pretty busy week in the NHL.