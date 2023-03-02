Buffalo trades Anders Bjork to Chicago for futures

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Anders Bjork to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations.

We have traded forward Anders Bjork to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 2, 2023

General Manager Kevyn Adams had committed to the forward that he would find him a new home, and he looks to be headed to Chicago now.

He’s been playing with the Rochester Americans this season, featuring in 42 games for the Amerks having picked up 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) after playing one game with the Sabres early in the season.

I'm told the "future considerations" going from Chicago to Buffalo is actually a player under AHL contract going from Rockford to Rochester.



Will likely be announced in a separate move shortly. #StayTuned https://t.co/NVXR5OUsPT — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) March 2, 2023

The Buffalo Sabres had acquired Bjork and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar in April 2021.

He leaves the Sabres having played 74 games, scoring eight goals with six assists mostly as a bottom six forward having failed to resurrect his career in Western New York.