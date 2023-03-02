 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News BREAKING: Sabres trade! Not a big one though, as Bjork goes to Chicago.

Filed under:

Buffalo trades Anders Bjork to Chicago for futures

The forward hasn’t been part of the NHL picture in some time

By Calvin Updated
/ new
NHL: SEP 28 Sabres at Blue Jackets Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Anders Bjork to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations.

General Manager Kevyn Adams had committed to the forward that he would find him a new home, and he looks to be headed to Chicago now.

He’s been playing with the Rochester Americans this season, featuring in 42 games for the Amerks having picked up 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) after playing one game with the Sabres early in the season.

The Buffalo Sabres had acquired Bjork and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar in April 2021.

He leaves the Sabres having played 74 games, scoring eight goals with six assists mostly as a bottom six forward having failed to resurrect his career in Western New York.

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...