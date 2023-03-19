 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game Thread: Sabres vs. Bruins | Game 69

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Game 69

Buffalo Sabres (33-29-6) vs. Boston Bruins (52-11-5)

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

