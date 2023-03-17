 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game Thread: Sabres vs. Flyers | Game 68

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Game 68

Buffalo Sabres (33-28-6) at Philadelphia Flyers (24-32-11)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia PA

TV: MSG, ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Flyers Blog: Broad Street Hockey

