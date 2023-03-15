 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 67

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Game 67

Buffalo Sabres (33-28-5) vs. Washington Capitals (32-29-7)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C.

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Capitals Blog: Japers’ Rink

