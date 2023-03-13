 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Leafs | Game 66

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: MAR 13 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic - Maple Leafs v Sabres Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game 66

Buffalo Sabres (32-28-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (40-17-8)

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON

TV: MSG-B, ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Maple Leafs Blog: Pension Plan Puppets

