DBTB Open Thread - Week of 3/13 | Despair Again

A brutal week of performances pretty much underlined that the Buffalo Sabres are not prepared for the playoffs. Their path to a wildcard berth was always going to be rocky especially taking into consideration strength of schedule, and so it was proved as inexplicable losses to bad teams were followed up explicable losses to good teams and it’s now looking like the playoff drought will be extended by another season.

Injuries to critical players just when the wildcard race was starting to heat up pretty much damned the Sabres, especially when General Manager Kevyn Adams chose to not make a big splash at the Trade Deadline.

Top line forward Alex Tuch remains out, and now Buffalo lose both elements of their top defensive pairing with Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson now also out and joining them on the week-to-week list is goaltender Eric Comrie.

Here’s the schedule for the week ahead, and as promised it doesn’t really get easier.

Mon Mar 13th - Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs (40-17-8, 2nd Atl Div), 7:30pm ET

Wed Mar 15th - Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals (32-28-7, 6th Met Div), 7pm ET

Fri Mar 17th - Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers(24-31-11, 7th Met Div), 7pm ET

Sun Mar 19th - Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins (50-10-5, 1st Atl Div), 1pm ET

As of now we’re still on the Vox platform through to the end of March, but are working feverishly behind the scenes along with a number of other SBN Hockey blogs on a migration plan. More here.

