Sabres Host New-Look Rangers In First Matchup of Season

Game 65

Buffalo Sabres (32-28-4) vs. New York Rangers (36-19-9)

Puck Drop: 5:00 PM | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

Know Your Opponent

New York Rangers

Record: 36-19-9

Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Win over Montreal

Division Ranking: 3rd in the Metropolitan Division

PP: 7th (23.4%)

PK: 16th (79.7%)

What to Watch

1. The New-Look Rangers

Saturday’s matchup marks the first of three meetings this season between the Sabres and Rangers. The Rangers of today are quite a different team from what Buffalo last faced, with two notable recent additions in Tarasenko and Kane.

Honestly, it’s still mind-blowing to me that the Rangers were able to pull off getting both of them. That’s some dang salary cap magic, that’s what that is.

Tarasenko has put up nine points (4-5) in his first 13 games with the Rangers and has a total of 38 points in 51 games this season. Kane has two points (1-1) in three games as a Ranger and 47 points in 57 games overall this season.

You probably don’t need me to tell you that those two are going to be players to watch tonight - especially Kane, as he’ll undoubtedly have a good cheering section of friends and family in the crowd.

2. Top-Line Greenway

Jordan Greenway, the newest member of the Buffalo Sabres, has now skated in three games with the team. He’s been promoted to the top line with Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson, thanks in part to the absence of the injured Alex Tuch.

Greenway had his first goal as a Sabres in Thursday’s dreadful loss to the Dallas Stars - and it was his first goal since December 31. Let’s see if he remains on that top line and, if so, what that can do for his confidence and offensive production over time. Perhaps it’s just a case of needing some new scenery, or being surrounded by the right players. I’d like to hope Don Granato knows what’s he doing, especially when it comes to players he has a history with.

3. Breaking Out

The Sabres have struggled at home this year. They’ve also just generally struggled as of late, losing five of their last six games. We don’t need to rehash what happened at KBC on Thursday, but rest assured the players are going into Saturday’s game looking to put that behind them and show everyone what kind of a team they really are. A big statement win over a tough Rangers team on Saturday would instill some confidence in not just the players, but also the fans.

After Saturday’s game, the Sabres head out on a short three-game road trip, where they’ll face Toronto, Washington and Philadelphia before coming home for three straight.

Every game counts, and every game is critical in the playoff race. Following three straight losses, the Sabres need to get back on the winning side of the game before their playoff chances truly fall out of sight.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner – Tage Thompson - Jordan Greenway

JJ Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Jack Quinn

Casey Mittelstadt - Tyson Jost - Victor Oloffson

Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power – Henri Jokiharju

Riley Stillman - Ilya Lyubushkin

Goaltenders: Craig Anderson (likely), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie

New York Rangers

Forwards

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Vladimir Tarasenko

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Patrick Kane

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey - Barclay Goodrow - Tyler Motte

Defense

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Niko Mikkola - Adam Fox

Ben Harpur - Braden Schneider

Goaltenders: Igor Shesterkin, Jaroslav Halak

Note: Tyler Motte is DTD.