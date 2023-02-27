Sabres Acquire Defenseman Riley Stillman from Vancouver

The Buffalo Sabres have traded prospect forward Josh Bloom to the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman. The deal was announced on Monday night, just before 6 p.m.

Stillman is in the second year of a three-year contract that carries a cap hit of $1.35 million.

Suffice to say he is not having a great season. Data via Corey Sznajder/Alll Three Zones.

Another look:

Riley Stillman, acquired by BUF, is this guy: pic.twitter.com/tIR61rQuiy — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 27, 2023

Stillman, a 24-year-old Peterborough native, was drafted in 2016 with the 114th overall selection by the Florida Panthers. He spent parts of three seasons in the Panthers organization between 2018 and 2020, mostly with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition to playing five games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, he spent the period between 2020 and 2022 with the Chicago Blackhawks. This season, he has appeared in 32 games with the Canucks, notching five assists and 23 penalty minutes. Overall, he has 140 career NHL games under his belt.

Bloom, 19, was drafted by the Sabres in 2021. He has spent most of his OHL career with the Saginaw Spirit and was captain of the team before being traded to the North Bay Battalion.