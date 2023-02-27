Sabres Sign Goalie Michael Houser to NHL Contract

The Buffalo Sabres announced Monday that the team has signed goaltender Michael Houser to an NHL contract. In a subsequent move, Houser - who has spent the entire season with the AHL’s Rochester Americans - was placed on waivers, a necessary move as a result of the signing.

Houser was previously on an AHL/ECHL contract only. Although the exact reasoning behind the move isn’t clear, this gives the Sabres another goaltender on an NHL contract and would allow them to recall him if needed. Prior to the Houser signing, Malcolm Subban was the only other goalie on an NHL contract with the Sabres not currently playing in the NHL.

Houser has appeared in 14 games this season with the Amerks, going 6-5-1 with a .903 save percentage and 2.95 GAA. Per PuckPedia and CapFriendly, the contract is worth a league minimum with a $750,000 cap hit.

This is the third straight season Houser has been rewarded with an NHL contract midway through. Last season, he was signed on January 12, 2022. The year prior, on March 19, 2021. If nothing else, the move provides the Sabres with a bit of flexibility.