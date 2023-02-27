DBTB Open Thread - Week of 2/27 | NHL Trade Deadline Week

This is a week that could do much to determine how the NHL regular season ends for a number of teams. The wildcard race in the Eastern Conference is wide open with a handful of teams jockeying for the two available spots.

The Buffalo Sabres have not been expected to be buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline which goes into effect on Friday March 3rd at 3pm ET. However, the team’s surprise run for the playoffs surely has the top brass at the franchise thinking if they should part with a few of the riches they have at prospect and in picks to bulk up for a postseason run.

After a week that saw the Sabres go to Florida and come away with a couple of wins and then demolish the Caps at home in a Sunday afternoon matinee, there was a sting in the tail with key players now injured.

Forward Alex Tuch, one of the more solid and dependable players this season is now week-to-week with a lower body injury, while Norris Trophy candidate defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day with an unnamed injury.

While they were able to win on Sunday without the pair, General Manager Kevyn Adams surely has to be wondering if his side will be able to sustain their performances minus one or both, and what to give up for that.

Here’s the schedule for the week ahead.

Tue Feb 28th - Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets (19-35-6, 8th Met Div), 7:30pm ET

Thu Mar 2nd - Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (45-8-5, 1st Atl Div), 7pm ET

Sat Mar 4th - Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning (37-18-4, 3rd Atl Div), 7pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and what should be a pretty busy week in the NHL.