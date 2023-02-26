 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 58

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Game 58

Buffalo Sabres (30-23-4) vs Washington Capitals (29-26-6)

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo NY

TV: MSG, ESPN+, NHL Network

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Capitals Blog: Japers’ Rink

