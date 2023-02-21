 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Leafs | Game 55

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: MAR 13 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic - Maple Leafs v Sabres Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game 55

Buffalo Sabres (28-22-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (34-15-8)

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM ET KeyBank Center

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: WGR-550

SB Nation Leafs Blog: Pension Plan Puppets

