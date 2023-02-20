DBTB Open Thread - Week of 2/20 | Race for the playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres returned from a three-game California road trip with four points, which allowd them to keep pace with the other contenders in what is shaping to be an extremely competitive wildcard berth race in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s the schedule for the week ahead.

Tue Feb 21st - Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs (34-15-8, 2nd Atl Div), 7:30pm ET

Thu Feb 23rd - Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning (35-17-3, 3rd Atl Div), 7pm ET

Fri Feb 24th - Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers (28-25-6, 4th Atl Div), 7pm ET

Sun Feb 26th - Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals (28-24-6, 6th Met Div), 1pm ET

Just another note from all of the staff here at Die By The Blade to thank you all for your kind words and generous contributions that should enable this site to live on long after Vox Media is a forgotten part of our history.

Melissa does have some progress to report with regards to what options we have for hosting the site and the biggest news, that we should be able to retain the site name!

Meanwhile, our gratitude knows no bounds as you all keep pushing the donation goals, thank you again!

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week.