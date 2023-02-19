Your Thoughts: Should the Sabres Make Any Moves?

The NHL trade deadline is coming up in just a few short weeks. Some of the big-name trade targets across the league are already off the board, with Ryan O’Reilly the most recent departure, heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Earlier this month, Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped out to the New York Rangers, and there are still plenty of names on the board in potential trade talks.

With that said, the Buffalo Sabres are seemingly in a good position all on their own right now. Based on points percentage as I write this, they’re in a wild card spot with several games in hand over other teams. They control their own destiny, and the question now is: should they look to make any moves at the deadline?

If there’s one thing that’s become especially prominent over these last weeks, it’s how great this Die By The Blade community is, and how many opinions y’all have! Let’s open it up for discussion. Should the Sabres make any moves in the next few weeks? If so, who would you want to see them target? Alternately, which Sabres players would you have the move?

My thoughts right now - subject to change - are: if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. Don’t make a trade just to make a trade. Think not just about the rest of this season, but also about the longer-term future for this team. Don’t trade guys away just for a rental player who will spend three months in Buffalo and then be gone. Generally, this team has gelled well over the course of the season and continues to build its chemistry. The last thing you want to do is mess that up just for the sake of making a trade.

Let’s hear your thoughts.