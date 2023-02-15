 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 53

Can the Sabres find success in Ducktown?

By Melissa Burgess
Anaheim Ducks v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 53

Buffalo Sabres (26-22-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-31-6)

Puck Drop: 10:00 PM | Honda Center | Anaheim, CA

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Ducks Blog: Anaheim Calling

