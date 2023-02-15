Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 53 Can the Sabres find success in Ducktown? By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Feb 15, 2023, 9:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 53 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images Game 53 Buffalo Sabres (26-22-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-31-6) Puck Drop: 10:00 PM | Honda Center | Anaheim, CA TV: MSG-B Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Ducks Blog: Anaheim Calling More From Die By The Blade Looking to the Future of DBTB Sabres Sample Roast Ducks in Anaheim Duck Hunters: Sabres Head to Anaheim Sabres flat again in heavy defeat against Kings Game Thread: Sabres vs. Kings | Game 52 Sabres Kick off California Trip in Los Angeles Loading comments...
Loading comments...