Duck Hunters: Sabres Head to Anaheim

Game 53
Buffalo Sabres (26-22-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-31-6)
Puck Drop: 10:00 PM | Honda Center | Anaheim, CA
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Ducks Blog: Anaheim Calling
Know Your Opponent
Anaheim Ducks
Record: 17-31-6 | 40 PTS
Division Ranking: 8th in Pacific Division
Last Game: 7-2 Loss vs Vegas Golden Knights
PP: 30th (16.0%)
PK: 28th (72.4%)
What to Watch
1. Stop the Skid
The Sabres enter this road matchup on a 3-game losing streak and have been blown out in two post-break showings. The next two games are must-wins for a Buffalo team quickly falling out of the playoff picture. Tonight, they face the 30th ranked Ducks squad that is firmly in the Bedard sweepstakes. With the experimental lines from the LA game abandoned, look for a more cohesive offensive effort against a weak Ducks defense. Buffalo has had some trouble with bottom feeders in the past with losses to the Canucks, Coyotes, and Blackhawks on their season’s resume. Buffalo needs to (and should) dominate in Anaheim to regain some of their January momentum.
2. He’s a Trickster
Trevor Zegras has gotten a significant amount of attention for his creative offensive plays since he broke into the NHL. Sabre fans remember the “ally-oop” he pulled off with Sonny Milano last season. This season, he is leading the Ducks in goals and points with 19 goals and 45 points proving that he can produce more than flashy highlights. He has also become a problem against the Sabres with 4 points in 3 career games, including a 3-point game in Buffalo on January 21st. The Sabres will need to contain him to prevent becoming another snippet in his growing highlight reel.
3. Let’s See What You’ve Got, Mr. Krebs
For a majority of the season, Peyton Krebs has been stapled to defensive veterans Okposo and Girgensons. He found success with them by simplifying his game and being relentless on the forecheck. However, he is now getting a change to showcase the offensive ability that made him such a coveted prospect. Adding Quinn to Krebs’ line is the first time he’s had a true sniper on his wing all season. Quinn’s quick release in combination with the vision and passing ability of both Krebs and Mittelstadt could be a lethal combination. Krebs will need to continue utilizing the forechecking skills that made him successful with Okposo/Girgensons and layer in the offensive production his skillset is designed for.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Skinner - Thompson - Tuch
Peterka - Cozens - Olofsson
Mittelstadt - Krebs - Quinn
Girgensons - Jost - Okposo
Defense
Dahlin – Jokiharju
Samuelsson – Power
Clague – Lyubushkin
Starter: Luukkonen
Anaheim Ducks
Forwards
Grant - Zegras - Strome
Henrique - McTavish - Silfverberg
Vatrano - Lundestrom - Jones
Carrick– Megna – Leason
Defense
Fowler - Kulikov
Benoit - Shattenkirk
Beaulieu – White
Starter: Gibson
Loading comments...