Duck Hunters: Sabres Head to Anaheim

Game 53

Buffalo Sabres (26-22-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-31-6)

Puck Drop: 10:00 PM | Honda Center | Anaheim, CA

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Ducks Blog: Anaheim Calling

Know Your Opponent

Anaheim Ducks

Record: 17-31-6 | 40 PTS

Division Ranking: 8th in Pacific Division

Last Game: 7-2 Loss vs Vegas Golden Knights

PP: 30th (16.0%)

PK: 28th (72.4%)

What to Watch

1. Stop the Skid

The Sabres enter this road matchup on a 3-game losing streak and have been blown out in two post-break showings. The next two games are must-wins for a Buffalo team quickly falling out of the playoff picture. Tonight, they face the 30th ranked Ducks squad that is firmly in the Bedard sweepstakes. With the experimental lines from the LA game abandoned, look for a more cohesive offensive effort against a weak Ducks defense. Buffalo has had some trouble with bottom feeders in the past with losses to the Canucks, Coyotes, and Blackhawks on their season’s resume. Buffalo needs to (and should) dominate in Anaheim to regain some of their January momentum.

2. He’s a Trickster

Trevor Zegras has gotten a significant amount of attention for his creative offensive plays since he broke into the NHL. Sabre fans remember the “ally-oop” he pulled off with Sonny Milano last season. This season, he is leading the Ducks in goals and points with 19 goals and 45 points proving that he can produce more than flashy highlights. He has also become a problem against the Sabres with 4 points in 3 career games, including a 3-point game in Buffalo on January 21st. The Sabres will need to contain him to prevent becoming another snippet in his growing highlight reel.

3. Let’s See What You’ve Got, Mr. Krebs

For a majority of the season, Peyton Krebs has been stapled to defensive veterans Okposo and Girgensons. He found success with them by simplifying his game and being relentless on the forecheck. However, he is now getting a change to showcase the offensive ability that made him such a coveted prospect. Adding Quinn to Krebs’ line is the first time he’s had a true sniper on his wing all season. Quinn’s quick release in combination with the vision and passing ability of both Krebs and Mittelstadt could be a lethal combination. Krebs will need to continue utilizing the forechecking skills that made him successful with Okposo/Girgensons and layer in the offensive production his skillset is designed for.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Skinner - Thompson - Tuch

Peterka - Cozens - Olofsson

Mittelstadt - Krebs - Quinn

Girgensons - Jost - Okposo

Defense

Dahlin – Jokiharju

Samuelsson – Power

Clague – Lyubushkin

Starter: Luukkonen

Anaheim Ducks

Forwards

Grant - Zegras - Strome

Henrique - McTavish - Silfverberg

Vatrano - Lundestrom - Jones

Carrick– Megna – Leason

Defense

Fowler - Kulikov

Benoit - Shattenkirk

Beaulieu – White

Starter: Gibson