DBTB Open Thread - Valentine’s Week Edition

Just another note from all of the staff here at Die By The Blade to thank you all for your kind words and generous contributions that should enable this site to live on long after Vox Media is a forgotten part of our history. As Melissa noted recently, we don’t really have more information as yet on what happens next, but we will keep you posted. Meanwhile, our gratitude knows no bounds as you all keep pushing the donation goals, thank you again!

The Buffalo Sabres returned from the All Star break with a bit of a false start, getting thumped at home by the Calgary Flames, but will have the chance to correct things on their West Coast road trip this week. The Sabres have fallen a bit behind in the wildcard race, but will need to start turning those games in hand into points on the table on #SabresAfterDark this week.

Here’s the schedule for Valentine’s week ahead.

Mon Feb 13th - Buffalo Sabres at Los Angeles Kings (29-18-7, 4th Pac Div), 9:30pm ET

Wed Feb 15th - Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks (17-31-6, 8th Pac Div), 9:00pm ET

Sat Feb 18th - Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks (17-26-11, 7th Pac Div), 9:30pm ET

