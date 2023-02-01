 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Hurricanes | Game 50

The final game before the break.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Game 50

Buffalo Sabres (26-19-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (33-9-8)

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: TNT

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Hurricanes Blog: Canes Country

