Game Thread: Sabres vs. Flyers | Game 38

A rescheduled game kicks off a busy week.

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 38

Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST KeyBank Center

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Flyers Blog: Broad Street Hockey

