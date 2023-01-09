Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Flyers | Game 38 A rescheduled game kicks off a busy week. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Jan 9, 2023, 6:01pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Flyers | Game 38 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images Game 38 Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST KeyBank Center TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Flyers Blog: Broad Street Hockey More From Die By The Blade Sabres Host the Flyers on Monday Night Three Trade Scenarios that Push the Buffalo Sabres into the 2023 Playoffs DBTB Open Thread - Week of Jan 9th | Buffalo re-energized The Age of Tage (Thompson) Making the Case for Other Sabres All-Stars Sabres Battle Back Against the Wild to Win in OT Loading comments...
