DBTB Open Thread - Week of Jan 9th | Buffalo re-energized

The hits just seemed to keep coming for the city of Buffalo and the surrounding regions, not least the horrible injury sustained by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week. The football player is responding well now though and the Bills got back on the field yesterday in an emotion-laden game, crushing the playoff hopes of division rival New England Patriots in somewhat ruthless fashion.

The Buffalo Sabres meanwhile have also been leveraging special teams to maintain their explosive streak which has seen them go 8-2-0 in their last ten games and right into playoff contention as well. Buffalo have a number of games in hand but are about to enter a torrid phase of the schedule that will see them play 13 games in the next 22 days.

This week alone brings about a challenging roster of opponents -

Mon Jan 9th - Buffalo Sabres vs Philadelphia Flyers (), 7:00pm ET

Tue Jan 10th - Buffalo Sabres vs Seattle Kraken (), 7:00pm ET

Thu Jan 12th - Buffalo Sabres vs Winnipeg Jets (), 7:00pm ET

Sat Jan 14th - Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators (), 8:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of January 9th.