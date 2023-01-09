The Age of Tage (Thompson)

Our friends at BreakingT are back with another great design, honoring the unreal performances of Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson this season.

Check it out, and order yours today!

It is, truly, The Age of Tage. The 25-year-old has made his presence known on the NHL scene this season and overall over the last two years. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams turned a lot of heads when he signed Thompson to a lucrative contract after his 68-point season last year, but it’s paid off massively so far & makes Adams look like a genius.

In just 37 games this season, Thompson already has 31 goals and 25 assists for 56 points. He’s well on his way to surpassing his previous career highs, and it’s even more impressive when you look at his previous statistics, which were nowhere near these numbers.

Thompson’s growth and emergence as an NHL star has put the league on notice. He’s earned multiple accolades from the league as star of the week/month, and was recently named to his first All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida in February.

Celebrate “The Age of Tage” with this NHLPA-licensed t-shirt or hoodie, and don’t forget to check out the other Breaking T designs while you’re there, too. There’s also a nifty “TNT” design that might catch your eye.

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.