Making the Case for Other Sabres All-Stars

Last week, the NHL named Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson as one of the players selected to the 2023 All-Star Game roster. While most of the roster spots have been filled, a handful of spots remain open for fan voting. The Sabres, with their depth of talent and skill this season, have a number of other worthy candidates who could join Thompson in Sunrise, Florida next month.

Rasmus Dahlin

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin jumps off the page as the first logical choice. Dahlin is having an explosive season, both offensively and defensively. His 46 points are third among blueliners, behind only Erik Karlsson and Josh Morrissey - both of whom have already been named to the All-Star roster. Dahlin is also averaging 26:26 per night, second only behind Cale Makar. Entering Monday night, Dahlin has 27 points in his last 22 games.

Check out his profile on Natural Stat Trick for more on his defensive stats.

Dahlin also participated in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

That Rasmus Dahlin toe drag is sc*ry g**d.pic.twitter.com/sbYndxwjJ6 — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) January 8, 2023

Dylan Cozens

As of writing, Cozens sits fifth on the Sabres in scoring. He’s averaging a point-per-game, with 37 points in as many games, including 24 assists. He’s also only 21 years old, and has rightfully earned his nickname of “The Workhorse from Whitehorse.”

Cozens has 29 points in his last 24 games, including six points in his last five games. He’s set to surpass career-highs in goals, assists and points in the next few games, despite less than half the season being gone to date.

It’s fun to watch Cozens this season, and it’d be extra fun to see him showcase his skills among the best of the best.

Alex Tuch

Like several of his teammates, Tuch is having one heck of a season. In 37 games, he has 18 goals, second-most on the Sabres, and 43 points. That includes 32 points in his last 22 games, and eight points in his last four games - including four points in his last two games.

(Okay, that was a lot of numbers.)

Anyone paying attention to the Sabres this season can see that Tuch is not just having a great season on the ice, but he’s also having fun playing in Buffalo. No doubt inspired by his childhood love of the team, the return of the red & black goatheads, and his talented teammates, this is shaping up to be the best season of Tuch’s career.

Jeff Skinner

Finally, we can’t forget about Jeff Skinner, who previously suited up as an All-Star in his rookie season, named as an injury replacement for Sidney Crosby. Skinner’s rejuvenation since the departure of Ralph Krueger has been a complete 180 for the 30-year-old, and it’s nice to see him returning to his ‘glory days’ of sorts.

Skinner is averaging just over a point-per-game, with 39 points in 34 games. He has 25 points in his last 16 games and previously had a lengthy personal point streak going. (The NHL didn’t recognize the full extent of the streak, since he missed a few Sabres’ games due to suspension.)

Fan votes for the remaining All-Star players are being accepted until January 17 by clicking here.