Kulich Wins Silver at 2023 World Junior Championships

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jiří Kulich won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, as Czechia had an outstanding tournament but ultimately fell in overtime to Canada.

Noah Östlund, Isak Rosén and Sweden finished fourth, dropping the bronze medal game to the United States in a thrilling 8-7 overtime decision.

Here’s a look at how each of the three Sabres prospects fared in the tournament.

Jiří Kulich

Team: Czechia

Finish: 2nd (silver)

Games Played: 7

7 G | 2 A | 9 PTS | +10

Average TOI: 19:53

Shots on Goal: 39

No doubt the highlight of Kulich’s tournament was his scoring the overtime, game-winning goal to send Czechia to the gold medal game. After David Jiricek scored late to tie the game and force extra time, Kulich’s goal sent Czechia to the gold medal game for the first time since 2001.

Kulich finished the tournament 11th in scoring and led the Czechs.

JIRI KULICH SENDS CZECHIA TO THE GOLD MEDAL GAME #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/yPRFzfM40W — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 4, 2023

Noah Östlund

Team: Sweden

Finish: 4th

Games Played: 7

1 G | 3 A | 4 PTS

Average TOI: 16:35

Shots on Goal: 16

Östlund finally found the back of the net in the bronze medal game, scoring his first of the tournament and fourth point.

Noah Östlund gives Sweden their first lead of the game early in the 3rd period



5-6 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/lNdWbLjuCb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2023

Isak Rosén

Team: Sweden

Finish: 4th

Games Played: 7

2 G | 4 A | 6 PTS | +7

Average TOI: 17:02

Shots on Goal: 17

Rosén had two assists in the bronze-medal game, but Sweden ultimately fell 8-7 in a thrilling overtime matchup with the United States. Here’s one of his assists: