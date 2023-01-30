DBTB Open Thread - 2023 NHL All Star Break

First off, from all of us staff at Die By The Blade, a huge thank you. All your incredible comments and kind donations have ensured that no matter what Vox Media does, our community here on DBTB can continue to live on and thrive.

We are still trying to understand exactly how much support we will continue to have from Vox/SB Nation going forward, which also includes the actual site platform and the nuts and bolts behind it (Chorus editor, Getty Images, Coral commenting, etc). We know we owe you wonderful readers an explanation, and rest assured as soon as we know what comes next we’ll be letting you know too.

Back on the ice, the Buffalo Sabres have one more game at home against the visiting Canes before the NHL All Star Break.

Wed Feb 1st - Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, 1st Met Div), 7:30pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the All Star break.