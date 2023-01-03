 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 36

Facing off against the great number eight.

By Melissa Burgess
Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 36

Buffalo Sabres (18-15-2) vs. Washington Capitals (21-13-5)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Caps blog: Japers’ Rink

