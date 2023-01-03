Buffalo Sabres Most Memorable Moments of 2022

On the ice and off of it, the 2022 calendar year was filled with ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. As we look back on the year that was, here are some of the most memorable moments that stand out.

Rallying Around the Community, Multiple Times

The Sabres organization has always been a part of the Western New York community. After the racist shooting on May 14, Buffalo’s professional male sports teams helped out however they could. Whether it was paying tribute to the victims, visiting the site of the attack, helping to serve food, visiting schools & community centers on the East Side or donating/raising money, they were there. Months later, when the Sabres took the ice again, they held a moment of silence & paid tribute to the victims.

Following the December blizzard, the Sabres have also rallied around their community. The Sabres Foundation donated $50,000 to help five local organizations that are assisting in blizzard relief. The team put together a resource guide on its website, similar to the one they put out after May 14. They also held a moment of silence on December 29 before their first game back, and the team provided a much-needed boost of positive energy with a win.

Eichel’s Return - and Attitude

Huh. Really.

Return of the Black & Red Goatheads

The much-anticipation return of the Sabres’ black & red goathead jerseys was undoubtedly a highlight of 2022. For many of us who grew up watching the Sabres in the original jerseys, it allowed us to reminisce on our younger days and stirred up emotions and memories galore. The jerseys themselves turned out incredibly well-done; they’re sharp, clean and beautiful, down to the most intricate details. It also helps that the team has played ridiculously well while wearing them. As of writing, they’re undefeated, having scored six goals in each game they’ve donned the new threads.

Honoring the Legend

It was a truly special night at KeyBank Center as the Sabres honored longtime broadcaster Rick Jeanneret. Watch the ceremony in its entirety below:

RJ’s Last Game

In a similar vein, Jeanneret’s last official game was one to remember. The emotion behind the night didn’t go unnoticed, and his final sign-off is fitting for such a legendary man.

Tage Thompson’s Six-Point Nights

There’s been perhaps no better night to represent the emergence of Tage Thompson than his pair of six-point games. He’s already proven himself to be an incredible offensive talent, and we’ve really seen him shine over the last year. His first six-point night of the season came on October 31, when he potted a hat trick and added three assists. He did it again on December 7 in Columbus, tying a team record with five goals.

The Heritage Classic & Vibes

In March, the Sabres beat the Leafs in a Heritage Classic event in Hamilton, Ontario. The 5-2 win was a great one, as Buffalo scored three times in the third period to break a 2-2 tie. It topped off a great little stretch for the Sabres.

From the moment the Sabres stepped off their bus, you just knew they were feeling it.

Samuelsson Scores, Finally

One of the most purely joyful moments of the calendar year for the Sabres had to be the moment that Mattias Samuelsson finally scored his first career NHL goal. It was a long time coming for the 22-year-old, and even through the television, you could feel the unadulterated joy radiating from him.

What other moments of 2022 stand out to you?