Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Jets | Game 48 A good Buffalo team faces a good Winnipeg team. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Jan 26, 2023, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Jets | Game 48 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Game 48 Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3) at Winnipeg Jets (31-17-1) Puck Drop: 8:00 PM TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Jets Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey More From Die By The Blade Comrie Starts as Sabres Jet to Winnipeg How Much Have the Sabres Changed in Two Years? A Midseason Check-in on the Rochester Americans Buffalo Beats the Blues in Back-to-Back Road Win Game Thread: Sabres vs. Blues | Game 47 Buffalo Sabres take on the St Louis Blues Loading comments...
Loading comments...