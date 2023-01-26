 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Jets | Game 48

A good Buffalo team faces a good Winnipeg team.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: JAN 24 Sabres at Blues Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game 48

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3) at Winnipeg Jets (31-17-1)

Puck Drop: 8:00 PM

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Jets Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey

