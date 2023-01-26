Comrie Starts as Sabres Jet to Winnipeg

Game 48

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3) at Winnipeg Jets (31-17-1)

Puck Drop: 8:00 PM

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Jets Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey

Know Your Opponent

Winnipeg Jets

Record: 31-17-1

Last Game: 2-1 loss to Nashville

Division Ranking: 2nd in the Central Division

PP: 23.4% (13th)

PK: 84.1% (2nd)

What to Watch For

1. Is There Power in this Play?

The Sabres’ power play is firing at 25.8 percent this season, sixth-best in the NHL. Their 34 goals at 5-on-4 are ninth most in the NHL. But, on the flip side, the Jets’ penalty kill is 86.8% this season, second-best in the league, and they’ve allowed a league-low 20 goals at 5-on-4. That said, the Jets did allow two power-play goals against the Flyers earlier this week, so they’re not invincible.

2. Comrie Gets the Nod

Eric Comrie is expected to get the start in net Thursday night. It would be his first NHL game since January 10. That game, meanwhile, was his first in almost two months. Comrie has appeared in 12 NHL games this season with the Sabres, going 4-8 in that stretch with a 3.67 GAA and .883 save percentage. Comrie played three games during his conditioning stint with the AHL’s Rochester Americans between December 31 and January 6.

Comrie previously played for the Jets organization on two separate occasions. The team drafted him in 2013, and he skated for them in a handful of games from 2016-2019. He also played 19 games with the Jets in the 2021-22 season.

3. The Sabres Are Rolling

The Sabres enter Thursday night on a four-game winning streak and points in five consecutive games. Their last regulation loss came on January 16. Their current road trip has seen a 3-2 overtime win in Dallas (Monday), followed by Tuesday’s 5-3 win over St. Louis. After tonight, the Sabres cap off the road trip Saturday in Minnesota before a well-deserved rest.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Jack Quinn

Casey Mittelstadt - Tyson Jost - Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Ilya Lyubushkin

Goaltenders: Craig Anderson, Eric Comrie (projected starter), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratches: Rasmus Asplund, Kale Clague

Injuries: N/A

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Cole Perfetti

Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan Demelo

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, David Rittich

Injuries: Mason Appleton, David Gustafsson