How Much Have the Sabres Changed in Two Years?

The transformation of the Buffalo Sabres over the past two years has been immense. Today’s team is leaps and bounds from that of two years ago, and I wanted to see just how much things have changed.

To provide a fair comparison, I pulled up the Sabres’ roster on January 26, 2021. Here’s what the roster looked like for practice that morning. Players in bold are still with the team today.

Taylor Hall - Jack Eichel - Sam Reinhart

Victor Olofsson - Eric Staal - Dylan Cozens

Tobias Rieder - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Jeff Skinner - Curtis Lazar - Riley Sheahan

Extras: Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson

(Zemgus Girgensons must have been injured or sick. Henri Jokiharju was injured.)

Jake McCabe - Rasmus Ristolainen

Matt Irwin - Brandon Montour

Rasmus Dahlin - Colin Miller

Linus Ullmark, Carter Hutton, Jonas Johansson

.... what a roster, eh? I mean, Tage Thompson was a healthy scratch.

Ralph Krueger was still the team’s head coach, for goodness’ sake. The actual stats from that point in 2021 aren’t very meaningful, given that the team had only played six games, but looking at the lineup itself provides a significant indication of just how much has changed.

I don’t want to focus on the players that aren’t in Buffalo anymore. They’ve all gone elsewhere for one reason or another, through trade or free agency or what have you. More than anything, it’s about thinking about how the few players remaining from that roster have grown immensely over the years, and how new additions have helped the team flourish.

It’s evident the most in the swap from Krueger to Don Granato, and how much that change has helped players like Jeff Skinner flourish. It’s the emergence of Tage Thompson, from a four-liner to a healthy scratch to one of the top scorers in the entire league. It’s the growth of Rasmus Dahlin to a top-pairing offensive defender who plays over 25 minutes regularly.

Here are the players who are now on the Sabres’ roster who weren’t on that day two years ago, and where they were that season: