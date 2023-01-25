A Midseason Check-in on the Rochester Americans

The AHL’s Rochester Americans are midway through their season as of writing. Halfway through, the Amerks hold a 19-14-2-1 record, good for 41 points and fourth in the North Division. They’re just one point back of the Syracuse Crunch, with one game in hand.

Quick Hits

The Amerks have scored just 113 goals this season, the least of any team in their division. Three teams in the Eastern Conference have scored fewer goals (Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton).

The Amerks are 4-5-1-0 in their last 10 games, but just 0-3-1-0 in their last four. Their last win was a 3-1 victory over Laval on January 11.

Jiri Kulich leads Amerks rookies in scoring with 17 points in 29 games. Isak Rosen is also having a respectable season, with 16 points - 13 assists - in 30 games. Filip Cederqvist has potted 10 points in 26 games, including seven assists.

Isak Rosen was prepared for World Juniors after a strong start to his season.



And now he's ready to get back to work in Rochester. pic.twitter.com/g9zjLTjdTm — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) January 17, 2023

Other rookies you may be curious about include Aleksandr Kisakov, who has six points in 30 games, and Tyson Kozak, who has six points in 36 games.

On the backend, Lawrence Pilut has six points - all assists - in 13 games.

Leading Scorers

Brandon Biro (C) - 30 GP | 9 G | 20 A | 29 PTS

Linus Weissbach (RW) - 36 GP | 13 G | 13 A | 26 PTS

Lukas Rousek (LW) - 36 GP | 10 G | 15 A | 25 PTS

Brett Murray (LW) - 35 GP | 13 G | 11 A | 24 PTS

Michael Mersch (RW) - 25 GP | 7 G | 15 A | 22 PTS

Goaltending

Malcolm Subban: 14 GP | 2.97 GAA | .907 sv %

Michael Houser: 10 GP | 3.17 GAA | .896 sv %

Eric Comrie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen & Beck Warm have also suited up on occasion.

You know him, you love him... He's the Housecat



Get to know Michael Houser in this week's @kinecta Player Profile! pic.twitter.com/JOuMCNb2nm — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) January 23, 2023

Recent Transactions

Vinnie Hinostroza - loaned from the Buffalo Sabres, who had put him on waivers. He went unclaimed and will now report to Rochester & is expected to play Wednesday.

JJ Peterka, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Peyton Krebs & Jack Quinn have all been a part of recent ‘paper’ transactions amid the Sabres’ daily roster balance. Other than that, there really hasn’t been a whole lot of movement in Rochester. (Stability is a good thing!)

Upcoming Games