Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 45 Back in action on a Saturday afternoon. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Jan 21, 2023, 11:30am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 45 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports Game 45 Buffalo Sabres (22-19-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-28-5) Puck Drop: 12:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: MSG-B Radio: WGR 550 More From Die By The Blade Sabres Host Ducks in Saturday Matinee I Don’t Know What Happens Next Sabres Finish it Off on Miller Night Game Thread: Sabres vs. Isles | Game Sabres Host Islanders for Ryan Miller Night Sabres Blow Two-Goal Lead, Lose to Blackhawks in OT Loading comments...
Loading comments...