Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 45

Back in action on a Saturday afternoon.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Game 45

Buffalo Sabres (22-19-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-28-5)

Puck Drop: 12:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

