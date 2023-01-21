Sabres Host Ducks in Saturday Matinee

Game 45
Buffalo Sabres (22-19-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-28-5)
Puck Drop: 12:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
Know Your Opponent
Anaheim Ducks
Record: 13-28-5 | 31 PTS
Last Game: 5-3 win over Columbus
Division Ranking: 8th in Pacific Division
PP: 16.3% (28th)
PK: 72.2% (30th)
What to Watch
1. Sink or Swim
The Ducks have struggled this season, as evidenced by their overall record. Their 5-3 in Columbus on Thursday snapped a five-game losing skid. Coming into Saturday’s game, they’ve lost 10 of their last 14 games dating back to December 20.
This is a game the Sabres should win, and it could be a big confidence-booster for them after they struggled a bit against the Islanders on Thursday.
2. Players to Watch
On the Buffalo side, Casey Mittelstadt has quietly recorded eight points - all assists - in his last nine games. Alex Tuch is on a three-game point streak, while Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner have all racked up impressive numbers of points over their recent stretches, too.
On the flip side, the top producers on the Ducks are Troy Terry, who has 38 points in 46 games; Trevor Zegras, of course, with 37 points in 46 games, and Adam Henrique, with 27 points in 45 games. While none of them are quite at the level of Buffalo’s top scorers, they’re still ones to keep an eye on.
3. Editor’s Note
A quick editor’s note here. Yesterday was really challenging after getting the news from Vox. The future is still very much in flux with just over a month before Vox’s support (financial and otherwise) is officially pulled, but I’m genuinely touched by all the positive comments I’ve seen. It’s clear that Die by the Blade provides value to this community, and though I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen moving forward - it’s really meaningful to have such support from those who frequent this site.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Jack Quinn
Casey Mittelstadt - Tyson Jost - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goaltenders: Craig Anderson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Anaheim Ducks
Forwards
Adam Henrique - Isac Lundestrom - Troy Terry
Maxime Comtois - Trevor Zegras - Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano - Jayson Megna - Jakob Silfverberg
Max Jones - Sam Carrick - Brett Leason
Defense
Cam Fowler - Dmitry Kulikov
Simon Benoit - John Klingberg
Urho Vaakanainen - Kevin Shattenkirk
Goaltenders: John Gibson, Anthony Stolarz
Injured: Jamie Drysdale, Derek Grant, Mason McTavish, Justin Kirkland
Loading comments...