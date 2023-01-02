DBTB Open Thread - Week of Jan 2nd | Happy New Year Buffalo!

HAPPY NEW YEAR DBTBers!!

Here’s wishing you all a fantastic 2023 where all you hope for comes to fruition, and our Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills finally realize some long-held dreams.

The Sabres saw their six-game winning streak finally come to an end as they slipped to defeat against the Ottawa Senators. There won’t be much time to mope though as the Bills play away at the Cincinnati Bengals tonight on Monday Night Football looking to get back to the top of the AFC and the coveted top seed home advantage.

For the Sabres, there’s just two games this week, both against difficult opponents.

Tue Jan 3rd - Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals (21-13-5), 7:00pm ET

Sat Jan 7th - Buffalo Sabres vs Minnesota Wild (21-13-2), 7:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of January 2nd.