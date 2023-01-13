Sabres Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Sabres fans and fans across the country.

Saturday’s Buffalo Sabres game will be the final in the first half of the season. The season thus far has certainly had its share of ups and downs, from winning streaks and Tage Thompson’s offensive explosions to the emergence of Rasmus Dahlin as a presence known around the league, to injuries in goaltending and now, a little bit of a losing streak.

It’s time to check in once again and see how you’re all feeling about the team, the front office, etc. at this point. Answer the questions below & feel free to discuss further in the comments!

