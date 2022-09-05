DBTB Open Thread - Week of September 5th

It’s been a busy week in the world of the Buffalo Sabres as the franchise announced the return of a much-loved former jersey.

Buffalo also made a smart move on the player front, locking up last season’s breakout star Tage Thompson to a long term extension, and the forward is not even remotely pressured by the big contract.

The Sabres also signed young goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a two-year contract.

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of September 5th.

