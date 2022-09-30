Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: It’s Friday

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Report: The Buffalo Sabres Are Interested in Star 40-Goal Scorer [WYRK]
- Murray elevating his game in pursuit of becoming ‘permanent NHL player’ [Amerks.com]
- After summer setback, WNYer Sean Malone is back on ice with Sabres [The Buffalo News]
- Rest days are part of the plan for Craig Anderson [The Buffalo News]
- Malone returns seeking to build on career year [Sabres.com]
- LECOM’s presence expands into Bills, more scholarships ahead [The Buffalo News]
- In case you missed it, the Amerks have signed captain Michael Mersch to an extension, through the 2023-24 season. Mersch is a veteran forward who put up 54 points in 65 AHL games last season.
- For your daily dose of feel-good moments:
I spoke with @JeffSkinner and @Subbz3r0 at the @makeawishwny Radiothon about the fundraiser and the Sabres’ involvement in the community.— adam duke (@duke_university) September 29, 2022
Skinner also talked about his experience taking a call from a donor earlier this evening. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/FpCzz821AL
NHL/Hockey Links
- Which coaches are college hockey’s best recruiters? [The Athletic]
- NHL monitoring Aquilini’s family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse [Canadian Press]
- The NHL’s ‘reversal of fortune’ teams for 2022-23 [ESPN]
- Bettors expect Colorado Avalanche to repeat as Stanley Cup champions [Yahoo]
- Predicting the NHL, from bottom feeders to Stanley Cup contenders [The Athletic]
- Top doctor says hitting should be banned in minor hockey until age 18 [Yahoo]
- Glasgow Clan confirm they will not sign player after outrage from fans over allegations [The Scotsman]
- Ranking the NHL’s top 5 goaltending duos for the 2022-23 season [The Score]
- Mel Pearson won’t go away [from our very own Taylor Fulton, over at Meet at Midfield]
