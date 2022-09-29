Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Halfway There

The Buffalo Sabres have reached the midway point of their preseason schedule, following last night’s loss in Columbus. A young roster hit a wall in the 4-1 loss, saved largely by the debut of Eric Comrie in net. (Quite frankly: it could’ve been much worse.)

Now, the Sabres as a team have a few days to focus on practice before their next game. It’s also possible that we’ll see a few more roster cuts between today and Saturday afternoon’s game against Pittsburgh.

Here’s the lone Buffalo goal last night, which came from Chase Priskie:

Your fun video of the day: Jeff Skinner going undercover... and fooling no one:

