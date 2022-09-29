 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Halfway There

The Sabres fell to Columbus last night, 4-1.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: SEP 28 Sabres at Blue Jackets Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres have reached the midway point of their preseason schedule, following last night’s loss in Columbus. A young roster hit a wall in the 4-1 loss, saved largely by the debut of Eric Comrie in net. (Quite frankly: it could’ve been much worse.)

Now, the Sabres as a team have a few days to focus on practice before their next game. It’s also possible that we’ll see a few more roster cuts between today and Saturday afternoon’s game against Pittsburgh.

Here’s the lone Buffalo goal last night, which came from Chase Priskie:

Buffalo Sabres Links

Your fun video of the day: Jeff Skinner going undercover... and fooling no one:

NHL/Hockey Links

In Case You Missed It

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...