Open Thread: Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Preseason)

Coming off last night’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Buffalo Sabres hit the road to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in the team’s third preseason game on Wednesday night.

If you missed Tuesday’s victory, you can catch all the highlights here. Earlier today, the Sabres made their first cuts of training camp, returning forward Josh Bloom and defensemen Mats Lindgren, Vsevolod Komarov and Spencer Sofa to their junior clubs.

Following tonight’s game, the Sabres have three preseason games remaining. They'll host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 1 PM and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7 PM, before completing their preseason in Pittsburgh on October 7.

Here’s all the details about tonight’s game:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Wednesday, September 28

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch:

Viewers can stream tonight’s contest on Sabres.com, with the Blue Jackets’ stream. WGR550 Radio will have Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray’s call.

Projected Sabres Roster:

Forwards: Anders Bjork, Brandon Biro, Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn, Jiri Kulich, Tyson Kozak, Filip Cederqvist, Aleksander Kisakov, Isak Rosen, Linus Weissbach, Victor Olofsson, JJ Peterka, Mason Jobst

Defense: Peter Tischke, Chase Priskie, Kale Clague, Casey Fitzgerald, Oskari Laaksonen, Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie, Beck Warm

Projected Blue Jackets Roster:

Forwards: Sean Kuraly, Justin Richards, Joona Luoto, Eric Robinson, Emil Bemstrom, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Carson Meyer, Mikael Pyyhtia, Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson, Jakub Voracek, Jack Roslovic

Defense: Andrew Peeke, Vladislav Gavrikov, Denton Mateychuk, Erik Gudbranson, David Jiricek, Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders: Daniil Tarasov, Jet Greaves