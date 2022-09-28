Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Heading to Ohio

The Buffalo Sabres captured a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers last night in preseason action. Powered by a pair of goals from Brandon Biro, the Sabres took their second victory of the preseason in front of 9,125 fans at KeyBank Center. Craig Anderson & Malcolm Subban split goaltending duties. After winning in regulation, the Sabres also won the bonus shootout.

The team returns to action Wednesday night, visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here’s the expected Buffalo roster for tonight:

Here's who's in Columbus for us tonight!#LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 28, 2022

